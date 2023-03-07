Create New Account
Illumination of Conscience and 3 Days of Darkness in 5 Points
Mar 6, 2023


Have you ever heard about the coming “Illumination of Conscience” and the “Three Days of Darkness.” Where does it come from in the Bible, Traiditon and Mystics. Dr. Taylor Marshall interviews Xavier Reyes-Ayral, author of “Revelations” about these two concept and their relationship to one another, namely:

What is the Illumination of Concience?

Where does it come from? Who talks about it?

How does it relate to the Three Days of Darkness?

Where is 3 Days of Darkness in Bible and Tradition?

How do we prepare for the Illumination Warning and 3 Days of Darkness?


0:00 Beginning

2:40 What is the Illumination of Conscience or "The Warning?

7:03 Where does it come from? Who talks about it?

8:43 What did Mary tell Conchita?

12:56 How does it relate to the Three Days of Darkness?

27:21 Where is the 3 Days of Darkness in the Bible and Tradition?

32:40 Watch out for FAKE Miraculous Medal!!!

36:25 Ravaging of the World

39:33 How do we prepare for the Illumination Warning and 3 Days of Darkness?

53:20 Hail Mary in Latin


Get Xavier’s book Revelations here: https://amzn.to/3SPhUWp



Dr Taylor Marshall's book: Antichrist and Apocalypse: https://www.amazon.com/dp/099965862X


Dr Marshall's book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk


