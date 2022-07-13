NEW FOOTAGE SHOWS COPS STANDING BY DURING UVALDE SHOOTING

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Surveillance and police body-cam footage obtained by media outlets has provided greater insight into law enforcement’s reaction to the Uvalde school shooting in May, which left 19 children and two teachers dead. Despite arriving in force moments after the attack began, officers waited 74 minutes to take on the gunman.
source here,
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KIv73TlI3gQH/