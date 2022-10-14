Pfizer Lies | Making Sense of the Madness

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Were we lied to?
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan discusses a major health director admitting to telling medical related lies.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at:
https://bit.ly/3g0miSY
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