Militants loyal to al-Julani are openly calling for the closure of Shia mosques and the expulsion of Shia residents from Damascus.

Chants of “Shia, get out!” have been heard in the center of the Syrian capital.

The Wall Street Journal warns that the investigation into the Nord Stream pipeline explosions “threatens to fracture support for Ukraine.”

German investigators reportedly believe Kiev was behind the sabotage, specifically pointing to former Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny.

According to WSJ sources, an elite Ukrainian military unit carried out the attacks under Zaluzhny’s direct supervision, aiming to deprive Russia of energy revenues and weaken its economic ties with Germany.

The article recalls that suspects have already been detained across Europe and warns of serious fallout if a German trial against Ukrainian nationals begins. Such proceedings could further strain relations with Germany — Ukraine’s top financial donor and key arms supplier, particularly of air defense systems.

Political pressure is also mounting on Chancellor Friedrich Merz, though his circle believes the issue can still be contained domestically. German society, sources say, has largely accepted that Kiev was responsible.

However, WSJ notes, the diplomatic consequences would be far easier for Berlin if investigators hadn’t gathered such compelling evidence against Ukraine.

🐻 Dumb Euro Circus... but if would be kinda funny if they all start arguing for each other because they're all covering for the U.S.



