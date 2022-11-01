NBC Reports Xi Jinping Cements His Third Term and Hu Jintao Is Escorted Out

https://gnews.org/articles/500593
Summary：10/28/2022 NBC News: Video shows former Chinese President Hu Jintao being escorted out of the room where current President Xi Jinping cemented his third term as leader at the CCP Congress. Some experts say this public display is a message of him tightening control even more.
