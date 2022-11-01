Create New Account
NBC Reports Xi Jinping Cements His Third Term and Hu Jintao Is Escorted Out
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 21 days ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/500593

Summary：10/28/2022 NBC News: Video shows former Chinese President Hu Jintao being escorted out of the room where current President Xi Jinping cemented his third term as leader at the CCP Congress. Some experts say this public display is a message of him tightening control even more.

