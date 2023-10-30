Bruce Lee teaches conflict solving 101

Be water. Like Bruce Lee in this 1973 movie Enter the dragon. Notice the shift in Mr. Lee's expression when he realizes he's trapped, and he decides to be water. This can be learned. All we need to do is to be aware that we can also be water, and to practice whenever the opportunity presents itself.
This video is under fair use: Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of
the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes
such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips
the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.
All rights and credits go directly to its rightful owners.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.