The CONvid-1984 Update: Kate Shemirani, John O'Looney & Jeff Wyatt

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The Sons of Liberty's nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me, along with Jeff Wyatt and John O'Looney for a 2 hour information download and update on the CONvid-1984. We'll not only discuss the crimes being committed but solutions the people are engaging in to alert others and bring resolve to see that the criminals behind this are brought to justice.
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