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Sunday Live UFO cases with Robert, Ordered To Shoot Down UFO + HelisVsUFOs ] - OT Chan Live#322
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9 views • October 05, 2020
#Helicopters-vs-UFOs #UFOShootDown #UFOS #ALIEN #UFO #TICTAC
Topics
0) Gen Chat - Robert Shows his new Toys off - Mova Globe that spins from
a new method 0 base and uses light as power
1) Milton Torres UFO shoot down, Kent-1957 (Same as Nimitz Case in many respects
a aircraft size ship doing Mach 10!
Paul brings up NASA and not all knew about the secret projects Gordon Cooper
did so.. all NASA still wouldnt of know if it wasnt for a show called Coopers Treasure.
1) A interview with Gordon Cooper. (His last one before his death - incredible stories
and belief alien craft and some might be drones like Nimitz Encounter)
2) Richard French testimony, Blue Book/Roswell
3) Helicopters in Near Collision with UFO, Bristol Channel 2002
4) Interview with a UK family whos dad was an American claimed he was there
at the Roswell Crash (A 2nd crash site) with Alien grey (yellow) Bodies
5) Michael Greer Clip from Martin Willis Show , tryijng to explain all UFOs
away and that ROSWELL was a Project Called Flying Cloud.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics
0) Gen Chat - Robert Shows his new Toys off - Mova Globe that spins from
a new method 0 base and uses light as power
1) Milton Torres UFO shoot down, Kent-1957 (Same as Nimitz Case in many respects
a aircraft size ship doing Mach 10!
Paul brings up NASA and not all knew about the secret projects Gordon Cooper
did so.. all NASA still wouldnt of know if it wasnt for a show called Coopers Treasure.
1) A interview with Gordon Cooper. (His last one before his death - incredible stories
and belief alien craft and some might be drones like Nimitz Encounter)
2) Richard French testimony, Blue Book/Roswell
3) Helicopters in Near Collision with UFO, Bristol Channel 2002
4) Interview with a UK family whos dad was an American claimed he was there
at the Roswell Crash (A 2nd crash site) with Alien grey (yellow) Bodies
5) Michael Greer Clip from Martin Willis Show , tryijng to explain all UFOs
away and that ROSWELL was a Project Called Flying Cloud.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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