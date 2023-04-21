Create New Account
ABC News Explains How 'Cloud Seeding' is Being Used to Modify Weather Across the U.S.
Puretrauma357
Published Yesterday |

NEW – ABC News Explains How 'Cloud Seeding' is Being Used to Modify Weather Across the U.S.

"There are currently 42 cloud seeding projects across the American West...They fly right into the storm and send microscopic [silver iodide] particles into the clouds...The federal government has committed $2.6 Million to seeding."

https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1649058984412708868

https://rumble.com/v2jepb8-new-abc-news-explains-how-cloud-seeding-is-being-used-to-modify-weather-acr.html

