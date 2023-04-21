NEW – ABC News Explains How 'Cloud Seeding' is Being Used to Modify Weather Across the U.S.
"There are currently 42 cloud seeding projects across the American West...They fly right into the storm and send microscopic [silver iodide] particles into the clouds...The federal government has committed $2.6 Million to seeding."
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1649058984412708868
https://rumble.com/v2jepb8-new-abc-news-explains-how-cloud-seeding-is-being-used-to-modify-weather-acr.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.