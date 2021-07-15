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AΡΧΙΣΕ Η ΛΑΙΛΑΠΑ (Μην πείτε πως δεν προειδοποιηθήκατε)
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1551 views • July 15, 2021
Είναι δύο 2λεπτα συνενωμένα
το πρώτο από @SixthSense https://www.bitchute.com/video/30C48NabO4lj/
το δεύτερο με τον Δ/ντή της BIS απο @The Market Sniper https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FM4Fu2ujDE
Και η μετάφραση υπομνήματος μεταξύ κυρίων της ελίτ που σήκωσα πρόσφατα εδώ https://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/2021/07/blog-post_7.html επαληθεύεται (είτε είναι αυθεντικό είτε όχι, λίγη σημασία έχει πια)
το πρώτο από @SixthSense https://www.bitchute.com/video/30C48NabO4lj/
το δεύτερο με τον Δ/ντή της BIS απο @The Market Sniper https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FM4Fu2ujDE
Και η μετάφραση υπομνήματος μεταξύ κυρίων της ελίτ που σήκωσα πρόσφατα εδώ https://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/2021/07/blog-post_7.html επαληθεύεται (είτε είναι αυθεντικό είτε όχι, λίγη σημασία έχει πια)
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