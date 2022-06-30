Kash Patel, General Flynn & Attorney Renz | “The Great Reset” or “The Great ReAwakening?

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“12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” - Ephesians 6:12
Learn More About Kash Patel Today At:
www.FightWithKash.com
www.DurhamWatch.com
Buy The Plot Against the King - https://www.amazon.com/Plot-Against-King-Kash-Patel/dp/1955550123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=1DDD724DS3GVE&keywords=kash+patel&qid=1656447203&sprefix=kash+pat%2Caps%2C150&sr=8-2
Learn More About How to Support General Flynn and His Quest to Save America Today At: www.GeneralFlynn.com & www.FundFreely.com
Learn More About the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Today Against Inflation Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Learn More About Bill Holter Today At: www.JSMineSet.com
Learn More About Attorney Thomas Renz Today At: www.Renz-Law.com
Protect Your Wealth Today With Beverly Hills Precious Metals
U.S. Debt Clock - https://www.usdebtclock.org/
See the Actual Amount of Currency In Circulation in the United States - https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CURRCIR
Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV
WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda
Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:
https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102