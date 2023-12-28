Create New Account
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - December 28, 2023
Jotatay2K4
Published a day ago

Episode 2182 - Salmon Wars. The nauseating truth about farm raised fish. Why are The Ukrainians being genocided? Why are Swat team raids so dangerous? Ten lies and truths about Covid in 2023. More bankers die in China. USA military has a munitions shortage. Why are politicians so awful? Plus much more. High energy must listen show!

Keywords
healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption

