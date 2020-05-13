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DR. RASHID BUTTAR - Αποκαλύψεις για το φιάσκο του κορωνοϊου, εμβόλια, chip και η ατζέντα (ελληνικοί υπότιτλοι)
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49 views • May 13, 2020
Ξυπνα Ελληνα.. Δεν εχεις εμπιστοσυνη σε διακεκριμενους επιστημονες παγκοσμιας εμβελειας που σου λενε την αληθεια και εχεις αποκλειστικα στον Τσιοδρα που σου ελεγε στην αρχη να μην φορας μασκα αν εισαι υγιης.. Τωρα σου την επιβαλλει...Τι αλλαξε; Συμπεραινω οτι ειναι ασταθης στις αποφασεις του χωρις επιστημονικα επιχειρηματα...
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