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Universe, The Cosmology Quest.
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32 views • July 18, 2020
A Randall Meyers Production, plasma cosmology vs the big bang.
This video now a few years old but with science that is being proven today with the Safire project in which scientists have managed to recreate a sun in a vessel on which experiments can be carried out and observed in real time.
This video now a few years old but with science that is being proven today with the Safire project in which scientists have managed to recreate a sun in a vessel on which experiments can be carried out and observed in real time.
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