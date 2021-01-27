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Exx-003 Faraday Disk Anomaly - Homopolar Generator - Faraday Paradox
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95 views • January 27, 2021
Today we present Michael Faraday's Disk homopolar generator in four different set-ups, with one of them being a small version of the N-1 machine built by Bruce dePalma in 1997. Electrical power generation by the Faraday Disk is a direct current or DC with low tension / voltage and high current. The applications using this power source are rail guns, billet heating and welding. There is however an anomaly or paradox ...
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