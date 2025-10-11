BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Rep. MTG - Epstein list is still being hidden - & that’s TERRIFYING
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1326 followers
1
2 days ago

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says the Epstein list is still being hidden — and that’s TERRIFYING 

'Because of the efforts for years now to hide it, it certainly makes you feel AFRAID when you’re one of the ones truly on the frontlines'

MTG’s faith in Trump waning?

Source: CNN

Adding, well it was done for Israel... & maybe this: 

Barron Trump pitched for TOP job at TikTok — NYP

19-yo hailed with winning over young voters for Donald Trump

Adding this: 

💎 China to limit lab-grown diamond export to US 

The goods now subject to export controls include (per the Chinese Ministry of Commerce):

🔸 Synthetic diamonds

🔸 Wire saws 

🔸 Grinding wheels containing lab-grown diamonds

🔸 Equipment that use lab-grown diamonds

"Exporters wishing to export the above-mentioned items must apply for a license," the Ministry stated.

China's export restrictions could take effect on November 8, the day before the expiration of the tariff agreement between Washington and Beijing.

👉 In 2024, the US became the third-largest buyer of diamond powders from China after India and South Korea, and also ranked third in purchases of grinding wheels.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
