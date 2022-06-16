The Lounge 'A Grand Ole' Texas Psy-Op' with Dean Ryan & Jim Fetzer Ph.D.

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RDM Original Series 'The Lounge' Episode ''A Grand Ole' Texas Psy-Op' featuring Dean Ryan - Lisa Duthie & Jim Fetzer Ph.D. The All-Star Trio takes a deep dive into what exactly took place in Texas that has started the calls to take American's firearms away. Broadcasting On: RealDealMedia.TV - YouTube.com/DeanRyanTV - Facebook.com/TheRealDeanRyan - Facebook.com/RealDealMediaTonight For all your Real Deal Retail NEEDS Visit our Online Store @ RealDealMedia.TV/store Your Purchase Fuels This Broadcast! ______________________________________________________ Become a Real Deal Member Today! Join Today at RealDealMedia.TV/membership Members get Exclusive Content, including Additional Shows, Podcasts, RDM Original Films, Music Videos and Backstage LIVE Chat. Members are the architects of this journey. ______________________________________________________ Social MediaOutlets Twitter @TheRealDeanRyan Instagram @therealdealmedia Gab @DeanRyan Facebook.com/RealDealMediaTonight Flote -Flote.app/RealDealMedia ______________________________________________________ Contribute to the fight against Censorship Help us keep Real Deal Media Alive Donate Today! ** @PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan ** Cash App $TheRealDeanRyan ** Venmo @TheRealDeanRyan ______________________________________________________ Join us Nightly as we filter through the latest news in our Changing World Streaming LIVE Week Nights 7pm PST/ 10pm EST On: RealDealMedia.TV Facebook.com/TheRealDeanRyan Facebook.com/RealDealMedia YouTube.com/DeanRyanTV Rumble.com/user/realdealmedia Real Deal Media Official Podcast Ch. Anchor.fm/realdealmedia For More Visit: www.RealDealMedia.TV