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AwPT - Dr. F. G. Ford's 6th hour of testimony on corruption in this society. Cui Bono +2
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7 views • March 07, 2020
Technical Clarification: AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth is the TV program where this program should air
I also produce C4I = Call 4 Investigation,
I am getting overloaded on shows now , and not sure what program will air on which future week's TV show, so I mix my Titles on the program to cover both program possibilities.
Seems like more Whistle-blowers want me to produce their expose's - they like my formatting and enhanced editing.
I also produce C4I = Call 4 Investigation,
I am getting overloaded on shows now , and not sure what program will air on which future week's TV show, so I mix my Titles on the program to cover both program possibilities.
Seems like more Whistle-blowers want me to produce their expose's - they like my formatting and enhanced editing.
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