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URGENT MESSAGE - MEDICARE ARE RELEASING YOUR INFORMATION AND VACCINATION STATUS TO 3RD PARTIES
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231 views • August 17, 2021
URGENT MESSAGE FOR ALL AUSSIES
Limited time left to Removed your Consent allowing Medicare from sharing your personal medical files with vaccine companies.
Limited time left to opt out **** Link For Form HERE: https://bit.ly/3slIUiX
Either Express Post with Signature OR Registered Post With Signature
Please remember to share, re-post & awaken 2 people every day
MIRRORED: Amanda Newearth
Limited time left to Removed your Consent allowing Medicare from sharing your personal medical files with vaccine companies.
Limited time left to opt out **** Link For Form HERE: https://bit.ly/3slIUiX
Either Express Post with Signature OR Registered Post With Signature
Please remember to share, re-post & awaken 2 people every day
MIRRORED: Amanda Newearth
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