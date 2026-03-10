© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Dissolve & Prevent Pulmonary Embolisms Naturally Dr. Joel Wallach
Products & More Info: https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
Call to Order Youngevity Supplements: (800) 212-2613
Discover Dr. Joel Wallach's natural protocol to dissolve blood clots in the lungs (pulmonary embolisms) and prevent them from ever happening again – without relying solely on dangerous blood thinners!In this powerful clip, Dr. Wallach explains how nutritional deficiencies (especially selenium, essential fatty acids/EFAs/omega-3s, and key minerals) cause sticky blood, clots, and deadly pulmonary embolisms – and how replenishing them supports healthy circulation, reduces inflammation, and keeps your lungs clear.Perfect for anyone concerned about:Blood clots / DVT / PE history
Pregnancy-related risks
Long flights, surgery recovery, or immobility
Family history of clotting disorders
Natural alternatives to pharmaceuticals
Why wait for a crisis? Start supporting your body's natural clot-prevention mechanisms today with Dr. Wallach's 90 For Life approach.Products & More Info: https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
Call to Order Youngevity Supplements: (800) 212-2613
Products & More Info: https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
Call to Order Youngevity Supplements: (800) 212-2613
Ultimate Selenium: https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-selenium-90-capsules.html?sku=20971
Radio Show:
Dr. Wallach’s Books: http://drwallachsbooks.com/
Supplements: https://drwallachyoungevity.com/
Health Quiz: https://ygyhealthquiz.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
BUY THE YOUNGEVITY PRODUCTS
https://vitaminsuk.co.uk/ United Kingdom
https://youngevityaustralia.com/ Australia
https://youngevityeurope.com/ EUROPE
https://drwallachyoungevity.com/
https://youngevityvitamins.com/
Collagen Products https://collagenpowder.net/
Pro Cardio FX https://procardiofx.com/
Pro Joint FX https://projointfx.com/
Youngevity Hemp Products https://hempfx.net/
Dr Wallach’s Radio Show
Dr Wallach’s Books http://drwallachsbooks.com/
Dr Wallach’s Supplements https://drwallachyoungevity.com/
FIND OUT WHAT YOU NEED TAKE THE QUIZ
YOUNGEVITY SPANISH
Subscribe to InfoHealth News for more Dr. Joel Wallach clips on reversing disease with nutrition! Turn on notifications – new life-changing content regularly.#PulmonaryEmbolism #BloodClots #DrJoelWallach #NaturalHealth #DissolveClots #Selenium #EssentialFattyAcids #Youngevity #PreventPE #LungHealth #DeadDoctorsDontLie #NutritionalHealing