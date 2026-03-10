BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
How to Dissolve & Prevent Pulmonary Embolisms Naturally Dr. Joel Wallach
InfoHealth News
InfoHealth News
45 views • Yesterday

How to Dissolve & Prevent Pulmonary Embolisms Naturally Dr. Joel Wallach

Products & More Info: https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

Call to Order Youngevity Supplements: (800) 212-2613

Discover Dr. Joel Wallach's natural protocol to dissolve blood clots in the lungs (pulmonary embolisms) and prevent them from ever happening again – without relying solely on dangerous blood thinners!In this powerful clip, Dr. Wallach explains how nutritional deficiencies (especially selenium, essential fatty acids/EFAs/omega-3s, and key minerals) cause sticky blood, clots, and deadly pulmonary embolisms – and how replenishing them supports healthy circulation, reduces inflammation, and keeps your lungs clear.Perfect for anyone concerned about:Blood clots / DVT / PE history

Pregnancy-related risks

Long flights, surgery recovery, or immobility

Family history of clotting disorders

Natural alternatives to pharmaceuticals


Why wait for a crisis? Start supporting your body's natural clot-prevention mechanisms today with Dr. Wallach's 90 For Life approach.Products & More Info: https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

Call to Order Youngevity Supplements: (800) 212-2613


Ultimate Selenium: https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-selenium-90-capsules.html?sku=20971


Radio Show:

#PulmonaryEmbolism #BloodClots #DrJoelWallach #NaturalHealth #DissolveClots #Selenium #EssentialFattyAcids #Youngevity #PreventPE #LungHealth #DeadDoctorsDontLie #NutritionalHealing

