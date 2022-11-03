Situation Update, Nov 3, 2022 - Dollar dominance scheduled for TERMINATION as Saudi Arabia declares CHINA is its priority PARTNER

0:00 Elections

6:15 Good Predictions

11:09 Federal Reserve

20:15 Venezuela

21:25 Saudi Arabia vs CHINA

47:40 Coach Dave Daubenmire





- Saudi Arabia declares China its "most reliable partner"

- Saudi's MbS is abandoning the petrodollar status in place since 1945

- As petrodollar is terminated, US dollar will collapse

- Treasury will lose ability to keep printing and auctioning dollar debt

- The end of the American empire fast approaches

- Fed raises interest rates another .75%, making loans and mortgages MORE expensive

- 1.3 TRILLION British Pounds wiped out from UK bonds

- UK govt stress-tests simulated week-long POWER OUTAGES

- Power to be rationed across UK households and businesses

- John Fetterman demonstrates complete inability to speak coherently

- Maersk shipping giant warns of "dark clouds" as shipping demand plummets

- Consumer demand has plunged as people struggle to afford necessities like food

- Brain dead White House BRAGS about highest inflation in decades, via social security checks

- Interview with Coach Dave Daubenmire





