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Road to Roota NEW PROOF | JP MORGAN/DTCC & TESLA TECH - Hurricane Sandy Paper Contracts Destruction
Skullcap SaVant
Skullcap SaVant
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150 views • January 23, 2021
◄Originally posted on 9/14/2019 to YouTube►

BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer

PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8

Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant

Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant

Road to Roota: https://www.youtube.com/user/RoadtoRoota

Road to Roota Resources:
http://www.roadtoroota.com/public/120.cfm (Theory Summary)
http://www.roadtoroota.com/public/261.cfm ($100 Bill Symbolism)
http://www.roadtoroota.com/members/Grand-Canyon-Gold-is-REAL.cfm (Members area; The Gold in the Grand Canyon is Real!)

Giza Death Star (Joseph P. Farrell): https://gizadeathstar.com/

Crypto Viewing (Grand Canyon work): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF-9iV-xOAzOnjdYH4hap2w/search?query=grand+canyon

Chinese Gold Plate Ciphers: https://www.elixirofknowledge.com/2015/02/chinese-gold-bar-cipher.html

Economist Cover 1988 Article (Zero Hedge): https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-09/economist-get-ready-world-currency-2018

Bisharee (Egypt) Mining History: https://www.mininghistoryassociation.org/Journal/MHJ-v2-1995-Neumann.pdf

Glen Canyon Geologic Inventory Report: http://npshistory.com/publications/glca/nrr-2016-1264.pdf
Keywords
teslasilverley linesjp morganbix weirroad to rootaprice manipulationjoseph farrellgrand canyon goldbabylons bankstersearth grid systemderivates
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