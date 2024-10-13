⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (13 October 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The units of the Sever Group of Forces in Liptsy and Volchansk directions have hit formations of the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade and the 129th Territorial Defence Brigade of the AFU near Okhrimovka, Chaikovka, Liptsy (Kharkov reg), and Katerinovka (Sumy reg).

AFU losses were up to 40 troops, three motor vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers. One UAV depot has been neutralised.

▫️Zapad GOFs have taken more advantageous lines and positions, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 14th, 30th, 44th, 53rd mechanised brigades of the AFU and the 119th Territorial Defence Brig close to Petropavlovka, Kupyansk, Berestovoye (Kharkov reg), Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks of assault detachments of the 1st Brigade of the National Guard have been repelled.

Enemy losses were up to 510 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, one infantry fighting vehicle, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, 12 pick-up trucks, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab SP'd artill syst, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer, and one Grad MLRS combat vehic. One U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery warfare station and three ammo depots have been destroyed.

▫️Yug GOFs continue to advance to the depths of enemy defences, defeating units of 28th, 30th mechanised brigs, 79th air assault brigs, the 56th Motorised Infantry Brig, the 101st Guard Brig of AFU General Staff, 116th and 117th territorial defence brigs near Dyleyevka, Zaliznyanskoye, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Markovo, Kurakhovo, and Yelizavetovka (DPR). Two counter-attacks of the AFU 81st Airmobile Brig have been repelled.

Enemy losses were up to 615 troops, five motor vehics, one 155-mm UK-made FH-70 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howi, and one Grad MLRS combat vehic. One Anklav-N electronic warfare station and one ammo depot have been destroyed.

▫️Tsentr GOFs have liberated Mikhaylovka (DPR).

Russian troops have hit AFU 24th, 28th, 100th, 157th mech'd brigs, 68th Infantry Brig, 59th Motorised Infantry Brig, 25th Airborne Brig close to Shcherbinovka, Ivanopolye, Selidovo, Lysovka, Tarasovka, Nikolayevka, Dimitrov, Tsukurino, and Dzerzhinsk (DPR).

11 counter-attacks by 42nd, 100th, 157th mech'd brigs, 5th Assault Brig, the 79th Air Assault Regiment, 49th, 425th assault battalions, and the 38th Marine Brig have been repelled.

Enemy losses were up to 460 troops, three U.S.-made HMMWV and Turkish-made Kirpi armoured fighting vehics, five motor vehics, four 122-mm D-30 howis, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️Vostok GOFs have seized more advantageous lines and hit manpower and hardware of the AFU 72nd Mech'd Brig and the 102nd Territorial Defence Brig close to Dobrovolye (DPR) and Malinovka (Zaporozhye reg). 3 counter-attacks by assault detachments of the 72nd Mech'd Brig, the 152nd Jaeger Brig, and the 123rd Brigade of the AFU have been repelled.



Enemy losses up to 130 troops, one tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, 3 motor vehics, and one Polish-made 155-mm Krab SP'd artill syst.



▫️Dnepr GOFs have engaged units of the AFU 141st Infantry Brig, the 39th Coastal Defence Brig, the 37th Marine Brig, and the 124th Territorial Defence Brig near Shlyakhovoye, Nikolskoye, Pridneprovskoye, Tokarevka (Kherson reg), Novoandreyevka, and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye reg).



AFU losses more than 50 troops, five motor vehics, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. One U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery warfare station and two materiel depots have been neutralised.



▫️Opr'l-Tactical Aviation, attack UAVs, Missile Troops and Artill of the Russian GOFs have hit the infrastructure of a military airfield, depots of UAVs as well as clusters of AFU manpower and military hardware in 138 areas.



▫️AD facilities have shot down five U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles, two Neptune long-range guided missiles, and 36 fixed-wing UAVs.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 33,580 unmanned aerial vehicles, 582 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,619 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,472 MLRS combat vehicles, 16,106 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,230 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.