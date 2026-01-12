5 min DINNER HACK : Prepper Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken

🍍 Dinner in 5 minutes? YES PLEASE. In this video, I show you how to make the easiest Pineapple Chicken Teriyaki using only pantry ingredients. No thawing meat, no chopping veggies, and no time wasted! It’s sweet, tangy, and ready before your kids even ask, “What’s for dinner?”

All you need is canned chicken, pineapple, instant rice, and teriyaki sauce. That’s it! This Time Tip Tuesday hack takes one of my classic 30-minute recipes and turns it into a five-minute miracle. It smells amazing and tastes even better. Bonus points: it looks super fancy with a sprinkle of sesame seeds and green onions. 🌱

I’m MJ, founder of LoadedPotato.org and your official Refrigerator Eliminator. My recipes are fast, easy, and shelf-stable so you never have to panic about dinner again. Check out the auto grocery calculator on my site to get everything you need delivered straight to your door. 🛒 Let’s make dinner the easiest part of your day!

