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Watch This First: What You Should Have in Your Just-in-Case COVID Kit to Prevent Getting Sick From the Virus
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716 views • September 05, 2021
Watch This First: Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC Alliance, flccc.net) was formed by leading critical care specialists, in March 2020 at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, they want you to know how to prevent Covid-19, even against the variants. This is Ivermectin, the Medicine that Can End the Pandemic.
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