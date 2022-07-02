In the Transcarpathian city of Mukachevo, the Police Using Forced Mobilization of Men into the Ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. - 070222

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TO THE LAST UKRAINIAN,MAIDAN COUP INVESTMENT MUST BE RETURNED WITH BLOOD‼️
‼️ 🇺🇦 In Transcarpathia, they began to catch people right on the streets for delivery to the military enlistment office, and then - to captivity or death The footage was shot in the city of Mukachevo. Outraged female voice on video:
"Why on earth would my husband go to fight for these refugees who have arrived? Why did they run away, and he will fight instead of them?"