TO THE LAST UKRAINIAN,MAIDAN COUP INVESTMENT MUST BE RETURNED WITH BLOOD‼️





‼️ 🇺🇦 In Transcarpathia, they began to catch people right on the streets for delivery to the military enlistment office, and then - to captivity or death The footage was shot in the city of Mukachevo. Outraged female voice on video:





"Why on earth would my husband go to fight for these refugees who have arrived? Why did they run away, and he will fight instead of them?"