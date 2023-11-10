Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Anti-Semitism vs. Anti-Zionism
channel image
Thomas Smith
174 Subscribers
19 views
Published Friday

In this brief video skit, the difference between anti-semitism and anti-zionism is explained and highlighted.

World War III Has Begun?
https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2023











Keywords
israelwarzionismanti-semitismbalfour declarationnakbapalestins

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket