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Houston Astroworld Music Festival Tragedy caused by vaccines? Ep. 3
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446 views • November 08, 2021
Tragedy struck at the Houston Astroworld Music Festival as young concert goers began dying of heart attacks from an alleged stampede. All editing by my brother and me. All instruments played, arranged and performed by my dad.
Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021.
Caitltyn Kelley Ministries 2021.
Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021.
Caitltyn Kelley Ministries 2021.
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