On March 5, 1946, Churchill Split the World in Half
On March 5, 1946, Churchill split the world in half

In his Fulton Speech, Winston Churchill declared that an "Iron Curtain" had fallen over Europe and that the United States must stand up to protect the interests of the entire English-speaking world. 

❗️ Joseph Stalin, in his March 14 interview with Pravda, called Churchill's speech "a dangerous act."

🔹 The Soviet leader noted: Hitler launched the war by declaring that only German-speaking people were a "superior race," while Churchill declared that only English-speaking nations were called upon to decide the fate of the world.

