On March 5, 1946, Churchill split the world in half
In his Fulton Speech, Winston Churchill declared that an "Iron Curtain" had fallen over Europe and that the United States must stand up to protect the interests of the entire English-speaking world.
❗️ Joseph Stalin, in his March 14 interview with Pravda, called Churchill's speech "a dangerous act."
🔹 The Soviet leader noted: Hitler launched the war by declaring that only German-speaking people were a "superior race," while Churchill declared that only English-speaking nations were called upon to decide the fate of the world.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.