Vaccine Tyranny - Will You Take Bill Gates' Shot?

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They are rushing through a Covid vaccine at a blistering pace, while granting immunity to big Pharma for any damage it might do to the American people. They are lowering the minimum effectiveness level to 50 percent - like tossing a coin. The propaganda machine is in high gear. Should we line up for the shot? Also in today's Liberty Report: Massive anti-lockdown protests in Europe!