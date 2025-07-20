BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DMG and Vaccine Injuries
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
153 views • 1 day ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

When you look at DMG, all you need to know is Building Wellness. "How a Breakthrough Nutrient Gives Cancer, Autism and Cardiovascular Patients... oh, that might be COVID, every vaccine injury, the disease categories, your brain, your heart and your muscles.

When the runners use their muscles, they drop dead. Oh, because you shot them with the COVID shots that don't break down. They have pseudo-uracil in the RNA. It's fake. You can't chew it up.

So when that protein comes out of your cells, because you injected it in your cells everywhere, it won't just be it'll be your gut. It'll be wherever it went throughout your body. It didn't stay in your arm. They never do. They just lie to you. But it doesn't matter, because at the end of the day, if you don't take in synthetic nutraceuticals that are liposomally. Liposome is a lipid nanoparticle. It's going to blow up the cell and create flame, and just like a bomb, they're going to seed everywhere.

The Real Dr Judy Show (I started at about 54 minutes): https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1yNGaLYbjLVKj

DMG: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/catalogsearch/result/?q=dmg

Foundational Nutrition: https://tinyurl.com/DrJudyDailyProtocol

DodOfDetox Product line: https://tinyurl.com/DocOfDetoxProducts

healthnewsinjuryvaccinetruthchronic diseaseimmunejudy mikovitscoviddmgdoofdetox
