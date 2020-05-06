© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Rashid Buttar expone las mentiras alrededor del covid -19 (subtitulos español)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
325 views • May 06, 2020
Rashid A. Buttar, se graduó de la Universidad de Washington con una doble especialización en Biología y Teología, antes de asistir a la escuela de medicina de la Universidad de Medicina Osteopática y Ciencias de la Salud, Colegio de Medicina y Cirugía.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.