BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Wacky West Coast Chaos: Socialist Takeover, Digital Taxes, and Seattle’s Out-of-Control
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
114 views • 1 day ago

Seattle is once again proving why the West Coast is known for wacky, sometimes outright communist policies. In today’s report from LeftCoastNews.net, we break down how socialist mayoral hopeful Katie Wilson — funded by checks from her professor parents — is on track to unseat Mayor Bruce Harrell, despite having a history of dropping out, living off family support, and pushing aggressive wealth-transfer policies.


Meanwhile, Washington State and Seattle leaders are ramming through new taxes on digital entertainment, streaming services, Zoom classes, and even higher sales taxes, pushing working families deeper into financial strain. All while homelessness, addiction, crime, and government waste continue to spiral out of control.


This is socialism on full display — government overreach, wealth redistribution, zero accountability, and endless taxation.


#LeftCoastNews #SeattleChaos #SocialistSeattle #SeattleMayorRace

#TaxedToDeath #DigitalTax #WashingtonState #WestCoastPolitics

#SeattleCrime #HomelessnessCrisis #GovernmentOverreach

#SocialistAgenda #WokeWestCoast #SeattleTaxes #LiberalFail

#CommunistPolicies #WorkingClassBurden

Keywords
left coast newsseattle socialist mayorkatie wilson parents fundingbruce harrell election lossseattle mayor socialistwashington digital entertainment taxseattle public safety tax increaseseattle progressive policiesseattle homelessness spendingseattle drug crisiswashington regressive taxessocialist policies west coastseattle political chaoskatie wilson seattle controversywashington tax hikesseattle crime crisisdigital goods tax washingtonseattle city council tax vote
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy