Wacky West Coast Chaos: Socialist Takeover, Digital Taxes, and Seattle’s Out-of-Control

Seattle is once again proving why the West Coast is known for wacky, sometimes outright communist policies. In today’s report from LeftCoastNews.net, we break down how socialist mayoral hopeful Katie Wilson — funded by checks from her professor parents — is on track to unseat Mayor Bruce Harrell, despite having a history of dropping out, living off family support, and pushing aggressive wealth-transfer policies.





Meanwhile, Washington State and Seattle leaders are ramming through new taxes on digital entertainment, streaming services, Zoom classes, and even higher sales taxes, pushing working families deeper into financial strain. All while homelessness, addiction, crime, and government waste continue to spiral out of control.





This is socialism on full display — government overreach, wealth redistribution, zero accountability, and endless taxation.





