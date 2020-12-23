© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
no curve proof - biblical flat earth
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
288 views • December 23, 2020
A “PLAIN” can’t exist on a ball, only a “FLAT/LEVEL” surface, of which, Jesus stood upon: Luke 6:17
Earth Created Before the Sun: Genesis 1:1-19
Universe is Complete, NOT ever expanding: Genesis 2:1
Earth Measurements Unknown: Job 38:4-5, Job 38:18, Jeremiah 31:37, Proverbs 25:3
Earth is a Disk/Circle, not a ball: Isaiah 40:22, Proverbs 8:27, Job 38:13-14
Earth Measured with a Line, not a curve: Job 38:4-5
Earth Created Before the Sun: Genesis 1:1-19
Universe is Complete, NOT ever expanding: Genesis 2:1
Earth Measurements Unknown: Job 38:4-5, Job 38:18, Jeremiah 31:37, Proverbs 25:3
Earth is a Disk/Circle, not a ball: Isaiah 40:22, Proverbs 8:27, Job 38:13-14
Earth Measured with a Line, not a curve: Job 38:4-5
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.