Health Signs You Shouldn't Ignore and See a Doctor IMMEDIATELY! | Dr. Steven Gundry

There are some simple warning signs that you need to pay attention to. And it’s not because of aging. If you’re experiencing any of these four warning signs that I discuss, please see a doctor immediately.

In this episode, I’ll also discuss the symptoms you may be experiencing due to nutritional deficiencies, especially key minerals.

Additionally, I delve into why not all steaks are created equal and distinguish how you can spot quality from the rest.

On this episode you’ll learn:

Why we often mistake common signs of poor health as just "part of getting older”

The first warning sign of your health that you can’t ignore

The hidden messages your skin tags are sending about your well-being —and how I made mine vanish

Why women experience heart attack symptoms differently than men (and what to really look out for)

The key factors to distinguish quality steak from the rest and the pitfalls to avoid

Why jumping on the bone broth bandwagon might not be the health revelation you think it is

The extraordinary advantages of incorporating fermented foods into your diet

The surprising reason why most of us struggle to absorb essential minerals—even when we eat continuously

The unmistakable signs of a potassium deficiency (and my favorite supplement to replenish this crucial nutrient)

Why THIS mineral plays a vital role in muscle stability and heart health

The shocking truth about sodium deficiency (and the real culprit behind this widespread issue)





