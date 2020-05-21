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Italian Police Now Sedating Protesters Like Animals!!!
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84 views • May 21, 2020
The man's name is Dario Musso, and he is the young protester of Ravanusa forced into a TSO for expressing his opinion. He warned the people of Italy that this Co_vid business it's a Scam: "There is no pandemic, wake up, go to Rome to speak up of what you think." His car was first blocked by the police, and because he was opposing arrest they illegally applied to him a TSO (Tranquilization-Sedation-Operation). After being detained Dario Musso was hospitalized in the psychiatry of the hospital in Canicattì. IT. He was forcibly held in that hospital and also was given sedatives to him. He is now at home with his brother, who is a lawyer and will now file a lawsuit against the Italian government for infringement of Dario's constitutional rights. This article will explain more: https://mondomediamagazine.com/dario-musso-torna-a-casa-italia-imbavagliata/?fbclid=IwAR2N5vAVk6DpwbNuXl--OMkviemu1-HYEW4RrjOvD8_UW-0fNHDGcSMHmoo
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