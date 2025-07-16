Romans 3-4 An Overview

#Romans #overview #Chapter #3-4 #salvation #Jesus #Evangelism #bibleteaching #history #christianity #christian #PeterEvans #God #doctrine #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #thefriendliestfellowship #LearningTheBibleTogether





The Book of Romans is so rich in information that some Churches take a whole year to preach through it. This video is part two of our seven-part simplified overview with Peter Evans preaching from chapters three and four. Let's learn The Bible together.





Romans is a solid attack on anti-Semitism! And this message is needed today more than ever. Many teachers dig into the minute verses and miss the reason why Paul composed the letter!





The clues are in Acts.





Acts 18:1 After this, Paul left Athens and went to Corinth. 2 There he met a Jew named Aquila, a native of Pontus, who had recently come from Italy with his wife Priscilla, because Claudius had ordered all the Jews to leave Rome.





Claudius reigned from AD 41 to 54. This was about AD 54. If all the Jews left Rome, then the church in Rome must have become entirely Gentile.





Nero, who succeeded Claudius in AD 54, invited the Jews back because they were good for business.





And Romans 16 tells us that when Paul wrote (dictated) this letter, in about AD 57, many of his friends were back in Rome. The first friends he names are Priscilla and Aquila.





Romans 16: 3 Greet Priscilla and Aquila, my fellow-workers in Christ Jesus. 4 They risked their lives for me. Not only I but all the churches of the Gentiles are grateful to them. 5 Greet also the church that meets at their house.





It seems probable that Paul has heard that the Messianic Jews are being treated badly in Rome by the Gentile Christians.





So, he composed this letter very skillfully to help his Messianic Jewish friends.





The first 8 chapters are solid stuff, for Jew and Gentile equally. Jesus is for all. All sinned, all fall short, all have hope of eternal life in Jesus. And in Romans 8 it is clear that anyone who is not led by the Spirit of Christ is not a Christian. All cry Abba, Father, by the one Spirit. All are one in Christ Jesus, whether Jew of Gentile.





THEN we come to the whole point of the letter in chapters 9, 10 and 11.





Romans 11: 1 I ask then: Did God reject his people? By no means!





Romans 11: 11 Again I ask: Did they stumble so as to fall beyond recovery? Not at all! Rather, because of their transgression, salvation has come to the Gentiles to make Israel envious. 12 But if their transgression means riches for the world, and their loss means riches for the Gentiles, how much greater riches will their fulness bring! 13 I am talking to you Gentiles.





Romans 11: 20 Do not be arrogant, but be afraid.





21 For if God did not spare the natural branches, he will not spare you either.





22 Consider therefore the kindness and sternness of God: sternness to those who fell, but kindness to you, provided that you continue in his kindness. Otherwise, you also will be cut off.





23 And if they do not persist in unbelief, they will be grafted in, for God is able to graft them in again.





24 After all, if you were cut out of an olive tree that is wild by nature, and contrary to nature were grafted into a cultivated olive tree, how much more readily will these, the natural branches, be grafted into their own olive tree!





DO NOT BE ARROGANT (GENTILES), BUT BE AFRAID!!!





God has ALWAYS cared for the nations, the Gentiles, as well as the Jews. It flows from the Abrahamic Covenant in Genesis 12, “All nations will be blessed through you.”





Isaiah 60:12 is a reminder for nations that forget this: “For the nation or kingdom that will not serve you will perish; it will be utterly ruined.”





If only all churches, and the nation, understood this, they would bless the Jews. And teach against anti-Semitism. And we would be blessed.





This is the message of Paul. Simple and clear?





Tony Reynolds





