'20,000 Leagues Under the Sea', 1916 Silent Adventure Film as Art
23 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Public domain silent adventure film starring, Allen Holubar and Jane Gail.
Directed by, Stuart Paton.
Keywords
movieadventureseasilentunderleagues
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos