Liberty + Freedom in England Have Fallen to Invading Muslim Hordes + Wokeness

English common law, and freedoms of the individual, classical liberalism, came from English shores. The country was the first to abolish slavery, held strong during World War II, and today, is that the leading precipice of suppressing liberty of the individual. From arresting someone praying in front of an abortion clinic, to conversely allowing Muslims to occupy streets with their prayers, to arresting not just a girl for stating that a police woman looks like a lesbian. #hatespeech #woke #islam #freedom



