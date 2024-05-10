Israel is bombing 600,000 terrified little kids right now and this is Trump's campaign ad! You have two choices, between Biden and Trump - zionism or zionism. What a democracy!

Trump will be MIGA on steroids next time...



Source https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1787675118954750273



To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/