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Bill Gates admits covid vaccine changes DNA
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827 views • January 14, 2022
Hi in today’s video I have an interesting article and video to share about the Covid Vaccine and how it alters your DNA
Here is link to article and video https://principia-scientific.com/bill-gates-admits-covid-vaccine-changes-dna-now-doctors-rebel/
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance
Here is link to article and video https://principia-scientific.com/bill-gates-admits-covid-vaccine-changes-dna-now-doctors-rebel/
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance
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