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Russian Ops in Ukraine (June 10, 2022): Ukraine Running Low on Ammo, Russia Isn't
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370 views • June 11, 2022

The Western media continues to paint a bleak picture for Ukraine's military prospects as its forces admit to huge losses on the battlefield and a dwindling supply of weapons and ammunition.

Russia continues to make advances and is said to have enough combat power to fight on for another year.

References:

Guardian - We’re almost out of ammunition and relying on western arms, says Ukraine:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/10/were-almost-out-of-ammunition-and-relying-on-western-arms-says-ukraine

Guardian - ‘The occupier should never feel safe’: rise in partisan attacks in Ukraine:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/06/ukrainian-partisan-attacks-surge-russia

BBC - Ukraine says up to 200 soldiers dying a day:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/w172yfbzw86mbbl

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