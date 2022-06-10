Russian Ops in Ukraine (June 10, 2022): Ukraine Running Low on Ammo, Russia Isn't

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Western media continues to paint a bleak picture for Ukraine's military prospects as its forces admit to huge losses on the battlefield and a dwindling supply of weapons and ammunition.
Russia continues to make advances and is said to have enough combat power to fight on for another year.
References:
Guardian - We’re almost out of ammunition and relying on western arms, says Ukraine:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/10/were-almost-out-of-ammunition-and-relying-on-western-arms-says-ukraine
Guardian - ‘The occupier should never feel safe’: rise in partisan attacks in Ukraine:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/06/ukrainian-partisan-attacks-surge-russia
BBC - Ukraine says up to 200 soldiers dying a day:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/w172yfbzw86mbbl
How to support The New Atlas' work:
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
PayPal: [email protected]
Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR
Mirrored - The New Atlas