Why Preparedness Beats Panic, an interview with Rex Jones

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History shows that crises often reward preparation over panic. This discussion encourages learning practical skills, building resilience, and thinking ahead rather than reacting too late. Knowledge, planning, and self-reliance remain recurring themes throughout the conversation.
#Preparedness #Resilience #SelfReliance #Future #Knowledge #Planning #Discussion
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3:46End Screen