New Banking Order: Vietnam shuts down millions of unverified bank accounts - testing ground?

Vietnam shuts down millions of unverified bank accounts

♦️ Some 86 million bank accounts in Vietnam face termination due to failure to comply with new biometric authentication rules, according to local media reports

♦️ The crackdown comes as part of Vietnam’s effort to combat fraud and money laundering, and to make sure all accounts open in Vietnamese banks are in full adherence with the country’s legislation

♦️ Prior to the implementation of the measure, there were about 200 million bank accounts in Vietnam, based on the State Bank of Vietnam’s estimates published in July





