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How To Steal Cookies
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40 views • February 08, 2021
A penniless young man and an unrelated child (the waif) are both hungry. "From Hand to Mouth" is a 1919 American short comedy film featuring Harold Lloyd. This was the first film Lloyd made with Mildred Davis.
Clip from the 22-minute 1919 film. Released December 28, 1919.
Clip from the 22-minute 1919 film. Released December 28, 1919.
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