A protester breached Shannon Airport in Ireland today, climbed onto the wing of a parked US Air Force C-130 Hercules & damaged the fuselage with possibly an axe, taking the aircraft out of service

A protester breached the airside perimeter at Shannon Airport in Ireland today, climbed onto the wing of a parked US Air Force C-130 Hercules and damaged the fuselage with what is believed to be an axe, taking the aircraft out of service.

Shannon Airport briefly closed. The man was arrested by Gardaí and the Armed Support Unit.

Shannon has been used as a key US military transit hub throughout the Iran war, despite the Irish government's insistence it is not being used for war operations.





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