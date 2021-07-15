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Here Comes The BOOM, Election Fraud Exposed - Get Ready For Total Shutdown Of Internet
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320 views • July 15, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Here comes the Boom, Arizona numbers don't match - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/kaboom-rachel-maddow-embrace-suck-steve-bannon-warns-media-hacks-biden-lackeys-coming-next-video/
Election bombs starting to drop, Michigan - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/mi-attorneys-explosive-interview-proof-election-source-accessing-machines-election-subvertedvotes-switched-v/
Georgia election results will be bad - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/vernon-jones-calls-resignation-georgia-governor-brian-kemp-certifying-fraudulent-election/
Georgia completely corrupt - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/president-trump-news-georgia-beyond-incredible-will-lose-country-allowed-stand/
Pennsylvania joins in - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/boom-pa-attorney-bill-mcswain-blows-bill-barrs-wapo-response-former-ag-outed-dropping-pa-fraud-investigations/
Support Gateway Pundit and get your new freedom phone - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/conservatives-fight-back-big-tech-new-freedom-phone/
Potatohead in full panic mode in PA -https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/14/white-house-occupant-delivers-angry-speech-in-philadelphia-demanding-all-resources-must-activate-to-defend-his-legitimacy/
Get ready, vaxx mandates are coming here next - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/13/pay-attention-french-president-emmanuel-macron-announces-all-citizens-who-wish-to-shop-drink-eat-at-restaurants-travel-or-worship-must-be-vaccinated/
Another plane crash, no word if pilot was vaccinated - https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/plane-crash-monterey-airport-fire-16311946.php
CNNs Fredo's wife found in Epsteins black book - https://resistthemainstream.org/report-reveals-connection-between-jeffrey-epstein-and-chris-cuomos-wife/?utm_source=rtmt&;utm_medium=rtmt&utm_campaign=rtmt
Fredo knew two years ago what was coming - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/chris-cuomo-begged-viewers-not-to-care-who-jeffrey-epsteins-friends-were/
Wrong kind of refugee, cubans vote republican - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/not-all-migrants-are-created-equal/
Recommended viewing -Clif High predictions - https://usawatchdog.com/hyperinflation-will-collapse-biden-administration-clif-high/
Todays sick fucking liberals, this is child abuse - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/biological-male-mother-attempts-breastfeed-newborn-birthed-biological-female-boyfriendvideo/
British paratrooper crashes through roof, apparantly unharmed - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9779477/British-soldier-smashes-ROOF-lands-kitchen-parachute-fails-open-exercise.html3
Lightning strike destroys george floyd mural - https://summit.news/2021/07/14/lightning-strike-destroys-george-floyd-mural-in-toledo/
Here's what every American boy should get for Christmas - https://twitter.com/FaeceSocietatis/status/1414055325259403264
American conservative women do this - https://twitter.com/WarPath2pt0/status/1414977040923697153
Babylon Bee other states want to know how to get rid of democrats - https://twitter.com/TheBabylonBee/status/1415020210264940553
Trump talks to telemarketer - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-impersonator-talks-to-telemarketer/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1414763885207244807
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Here comes the Boom, Arizona numbers don't match - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/kaboom-rachel-maddow-embrace-suck-steve-bannon-warns-media-hacks-biden-lackeys-coming-next-video/
Election bombs starting to drop, Michigan - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/mi-attorneys-explosive-interview-proof-election-source-accessing-machines-election-subvertedvotes-switched-v/
Georgia election results will be bad - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/vernon-jones-calls-resignation-georgia-governor-brian-kemp-certifying-fraudulent-election/
Georgia completely corrupt - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/president-trump-news-georgia-beyond-incredible-will-lose-country-allowed-stand/
Pennsylvania joins in - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/boom-pa-attorney-bill-mcswain-blows-bill-barrs-wapo-response-former-ag-outed-dropping-pa-fraud-investigations/
Support Gateway Pundit and get your new freedom phone - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/conservatives-fight-back-big-tech-new-freedom-phone/
Potatohead in full panic mode in PA -https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/14/white-house-occupant-delivers-angry-speech-in-philadelphia-demanding-all-resources-must-activate-to-defend-his-legitimacy/
Get ready, vaxx mandates are coming here next - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/13/pay-attention-french-president-emmanuel-macron-announces-all-citizens-who-wish-to-shop-drink-eat-at-restaurants-travel-or-worship-must-be-vaccinated/
Another plane crash, no word if pilot was vaccinated - https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/plane-crash-monterey-airport-fire-16311946.php
CNNs Fredo's wife found in Epsteins black book - https://resistthemainstream.org/report-reveals-connection-between-jeffrey-epstein-and-chris-cuomos-wife/?utm_source=rtmt&;utm_medium=rtmt&utm_campaign=rtmt
Fredo knew two years ago what was coming - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/chris-cuomo-begged-viewers-not-to-care-who-jeffrey-epsteins-friends-were/
Wrong kind of refugee, cubans vote republican - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/not-all-migrants-are-created-equal/
Recommended viewing -Clif High predictions - https://usawatchdog.com/hyperinflation-will-collapse-biden-administration-clif-high/
Todays sick fucking liberals, this is child abuse - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/biological-male-mother-attempts-breastfeed-newborn-birthed-biological-female-boyfriendvideo/
British paratrooper crashes through roof, apparantly unharmed - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9779477/British-soldier-smashes-ROOF-lands-kitchen-parachute-fails-open-exercise.html3
Lightning strike destroys george floyd mural - https://summit.news/2021/07/14/lightning-strike-destroys-george-floyd-mural-in-toledo/
Here's what every American boy should get for Christmas - https://twitter.com/FaeceSocietatis/status/1414055325259403264
American conservative women do this - https://twitter.com/WarPath2pt0/status/1414977040923697153
Babylon Bee other states want to know how to get rid of democrats - https://twitter.com/TheBabylonBee/status/1415020210264940553
Trump talks to telemarketer - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-impersonator-talks-to-telemarketer/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1414763885207244807
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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