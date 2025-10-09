NWO: Major betrayal as Trump strikes deal with mass-murdering Pfizer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to Daily Pulse
Daily Pulse’s Maria Zeee interviews Nicolas Hulscher from the McCullough Foundation and Tom Renz who are upset and disappointed by Trump’s betrayal of associating himself with Pfizer by lowering the cost of vaccines when Pfizer and other COVID-19 vaccine producers killed an estimated 17 to 20 million people worldwide with their bioweapons masquerading themselves as vaccines.
https://www.politico.com/news/2025/09/30/pfizer-trump-strike-drug-pricing-deal-00587993