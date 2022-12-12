Bravo to the people of Brazil for standing up against the fraud & corruption.

Comments from the original post on Twitter: Bravo to the people of Brazil. Beautiful. At least one country is not sitting back and accepting the fraud and corruption. Wonder why our media isn’t covering this ???

BRAZIL showing the US how to do it….stand against a fraudulent installation of a leader

While people here argue left and right.. keep the corrupt cabal system in power, THIS IS HOW WE UNITE and bring down the whole corrupt fraudulent system. Can we learn to unite and to fight together?

Brazil is more America than America these days...



Citizens across the world need to step up and take their freedoms back









Source: https://twitter.com/i/status/1602046577689829376





