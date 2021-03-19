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One Step Closer to Antichrist!
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50 views • March 19, 2021
One Step Closer to Antichrist! World Government Freemasonry's "Universal Brotherhood" and "Common Values" took a major step this week! It all forms the prophesied world religion prerequisite to the successful formation of a world government and world economy. "Pope" Francis under the controls of the Parisian Lodge Masonic policies to unite all into a syncretistic Universal Brotherhood for Antichrist world unification! Following this video, more invaluable insights are in especially the last half of "The Temple and Freemasonry" here: https://www.brighteon.com/4c845704-7f2f-482c-933c-169623977abb
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